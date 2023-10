פרץ עשוי לצאת מבאיירן מינכן בהשאלה בינואר

News @Manuel_Neuer: Not a big suprise but it’s definitely decided! The 37 y/o will play against Darmstadt on Saturday!



➡️ #Neuer comeback after a ten-month injury break

➡️ Ulreich is on the bench

➡️ Whether Peretz will be in the squad is not decided yet. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/XPhPnvqPTd