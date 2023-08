פליקס מתקרב לברצלונה, פפ רוצה את דני אולמו

ℹ️ Konstantinos #Mavropanos: West Ham & Stuttgart in negotiations about a permanent deal now! #VfB

➡️ No agreements between the clubs yet

➡️ Price valuation from the parties involved: €20-25m

Between @WestHam & Mavropanos some more details have to be clarified. But talks… pic.twitter.com/BVVp5zQpnm