CR7 לגלג, ראמוס ענה: קרב עקיצות באינסטגרם

Sergio Ramos does a giveaway after reaching 60m followers on IG.

Cristiano Ronaldo: “You need another zero to catch me .”

Sergio Ramos: “Don’t be too confident Cris….Specialist in comebacks…minute 93 & more hahaha…Btw remember to participate, you have to use #SR60.” pic.twitter.com/oOLJoSGuG7