אירווינג: הייתי צריך להיות חכם, ההפסד הזה עליי

Mavericks Last 2 Games:

Luka Doncic: 30.0 PPG

Kyrie Irving: 32.0 PPG

Doncic & Irving are the first duo in NBA history to each average 30 points in their first 2 games together as teammates per @EliasSports

The Mavericks are 0-2 in those games, losing by 8 combined points. pic.twitter.com/JFya4jdsb3