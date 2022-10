דוראנט: מוראנט הוא הפנים של הליגה שלנו

In the last 25 seasons, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are the 3rd pair of teammates age 24 or younger to each drop 38+ PTS in a game, joining:

KAT & Andrew Wiggins: 40 & 45 PTS, 4/9/2017

Russell Westbrook & KD: 45 & 40 PTS, 3/23/2012

Russell Westbrook & KD: 40 & 51 PTS, 2/19/2012 pic.twitter.com/bI5W1KbSnu