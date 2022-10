"האוהדים האלה לא מייצגים את הערכים שלנו"

Rafaela Pimenta tells @SkySport: “Release clause for Haaland? I can’t comment about that. He’s really top, top guy. His father is the secret” #MCFC

…but yes, release clause is there — valid from 2024 for €200m.

More on clause details/prohibitions: https://t.co/ePDbm87NFW pic.twitter.com/VYz5hkoGZD