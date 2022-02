לונין שוחרר מהסגל, נייקי "תחטוף" את ריאל?

❗️ Andriy Lunin on IG: ‘Dear Spaniards & all who want to help Ukraine now in these difficult times; on Calle Méndez Álvaro 8, Ucramarket, from 11:00 until 17:00 hours we need canned food, cotton, elastic band, bandages, haemostatic medicines, painkillers. Clothing: warm.’ pic.twitter.com/6MBtGA0mNm