בקלות: ג'וקוביץ' עלה לרבע גמר הרולאן גארוס

Pablo Carreño Busta wins 11 of the last 13 games and beats Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 to reach at #RG20 back to back Grand Slam QFs. Also 2nd career QFs in Paris.

He will face Novak Djokovic on wednesday, one month after their famous USOpen R4...

