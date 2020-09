8 years since that moment, how fast time passes but the memories are unforgettable for a lifetime. I remember this moment every day of my life. How beautiful life is... we meet again after a long time, but now in a different way, as rivals and fighting for a goal... I would like to see you again, you've been the most important coach in my professional career. I am happy that my club Maccabi Haifa and the people of Israel pass through the best stadiums in Europe. I wish you the best of luck but only after this match. Let's keep dreaming and go to London. @josemourinho @realmadrid #specialone

