הוא עוד ישוב? סטודמאייר חזר לארצות הברית

Going back to America a Champion in the Physical World and a Champion MVP in the spiritual world . When you reach a level of righteousness, the evil inclination comes at you with full force. The idea is , one must be able to reach the heights of a Tzaddik / Righteous man, which means you have trained your soul to defend any yetzer hara/ evil inclination. We must stay rooted in #kedusha #Holiness - Yahoshafat Ben Avraham #TorahGang #TeamEliohim #BenAvraham #Statacademy #israelite #roadtotzadikim #bibicalscholar #bentorah #wearamask #spritualGangster

