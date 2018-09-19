ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים|Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר
צ'יצ'ריטו ובת הזוג החדשה נחשפים

 05.10.18 

חאבייר הרננדס הידוע בכינוי צ’יצ’יריטו והדוגמנית שרה קוהן כבר לא מסתירים את האהבה שלהם…

זוג חדש בלונדון.. (אינסטגרם)

אז אמנם אף אחד מבני הזוג לא יצא בהודעה רשמית, שמאשרת את הקשר החדש, אך חבר של הכוכב העלה באינסטגרם סרטונים מבילוי משותף שלו עם הצמד…

נבחרה בקפידה... (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Might be heaven on earth....??

A post shared by SARAH KOHAN ???????? (@moonstrucktraveller) on

אם חשבתם שמשעמם עם שחקן הפטישים, אז טעיתם ובגדול… צ’יצ’ריטו לא ריחם על בת זוגו החדשה ותועד כשהוא קושר את נעלה לשולחן בזמן שהיא אוכלת… אל דאגה – לנעל שלום!

לא משעמם איתו... (אינסטגרם)
צ'יצ'יריטו (אינסטגרם)

l l l l l l l l l l l l l

