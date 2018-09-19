צ'יצ'ריטו ובת הזוג החדשה נחשפים

חאבייר הרננדס הידוע בכינוי צ’יצ’יריטו והדוגמנית שרה קוהן כבר לא מסתירים את האהבה שלהם…
אז אמנם אף אחד מבני הזוג לא יצא בהודעה רשמית, שמאשרת את הקשר החדש, אך חבר של הכוכב העלה באינסטגרם סרטונים מבילוי משותף שלו עם הצמד…
אם חשבתם שמשעמם עם שחקן הפטישים, אז טעיתם ובגדול… צ’יצ’ריטו לא ריחם על בת זוגו החדשה ותועד כשהוא קושר את נעלה לשולחן בזמן שהיא אוכלת… אל דאגה – לנעל שלום!