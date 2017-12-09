רונאלדו, נדאל ואנריקה איגלסיאס פותחים מסעדה בלונדון

כריסטיאנו רונאלדו, רפאל נדאל, פאו גאסול והזמר הבינלאומי אנריקה איגלסיאס חוברים יחדיו כדי לפתוח מסעדת יוקרה בבירת אנגליה, לונדון…
כן כן, אתם שומעים נכון… שלושת ספורטאי העל והזמר המצליח ישתפו פעולה ולמסעדה שתיפתח בבירת אנגליה יקראו זלה, שתהיה סניף נוסף אחרי ההצלחה שלהם באיביזה…
מסעדת היוקרה החדשה תמוקם בתוך המלון המפואר בעל חמשת הכוכבים ME LONDON…
View this post on Instagram Dear @cristiano, Your partners @enriqueiglesias @rafaelnadal @paugasol and all the staff who make the family of TATEL ?and ZELA??congratulate you on your 5th Ballon D’Or!!! ??Your talent, perseverance and hard work are the key to success??You’re a true champion on and off the field !!!??A post shared by TATEL Restaurants (@tatelrestaurants) on Dec 9, 2017 at 12:37am PST
Dear @cristiano, Your partners @enriqueiglesias @rafaelnadal @paugasol and all the staff who make the family of TATEL ?and ZELA??congratulate you on your 5th Ballon D’Or!!! ??Your talent, perseverance and hard work are the key to success??You’re a true champion on and off the field !!!??
A post shared by TATEL Restaurants (@tatelrestaurants) on Dec 9, 2017 at 12:37am PST