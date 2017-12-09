ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים|Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר
רונאלדו, נדאל ואנריקה איגלסיאס פותחים מסעדה בלונדון

 03.10.18 

כריסטיאנו רונאלדו, רפאל נדאל, פאו גאסול והזמר הבינלאומי אנריקה איגלסיאס חוברים יחדיו כדי לפתוח מסעדת יוקרה בבירת אנגליה, לונדון…

כן כן, אתם שומעים נכון… שלושת ספורטאי העל והזמר המצליח ישתפו פעולה ולמסעדה שתיפתח בבירת אנגליה יקראו זלה, שתהיה סניף נוסף אחרי ההצלחה שלהם באיביזה…

מסעדת היוקרה החדשה תמוקם בתוך המלון המפואר בעל חמשת הכוכבים ME LONDON…

בלונדון מתכוננים (אינסטגרם)

