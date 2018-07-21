ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים|Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר
הטניסאית האגדית מרטינה הינגיס בהריון!!!

 02.10.18 

אחת הטניסאיות הכי מוצלחות שידע ענף הטניס, מרטינס הינגיס, שכבר בגיל 16 זכתה בשלושה טורנירי גראנד סלאם, חגגה אתמול יום הולדת 38, אך השמחה כפולה ומכופלת…

הטניסאית השווייצרית שהודיעה אשתקד על פרישה מטניס, הודיעה ברשתות החברתיות שבקרוב היא ובעלה תיבולט הוטן מצפים לילד ראשון והרחבת המשפחה…

אז שיהיה המון המון מזל טוב… ותתכוננו ללילות לבנים והרבה גזים.

