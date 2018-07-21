הטניסאית האגדית מרטינה הינגיס בהריון!!!

אחת הטניסאיות הכי מוצלחות שידע ענף הטניס, מרטינס הינגיס, שכבר בגיל 16 זכתה בשלושה טורנירי גראנד סלאם, חגגה אתמול יום הולדת 38, אך השמחה כפולה ומכופלת…
הטניסאית השווייצרית שהודיעה אשתקד על פרישה מטניס, הודיעה ברשתות החברתיות שבקרוב היא ובעלה תיבולט הוטן מצפים לילד ראשון והרחבת המשפחה…
Thanks for all the birthday wishes! Happy to share that this will be the last time we'll celebrate as a couple...excited to announce that we will become a family of three!
Thanks for all the birthday wishes! Happy to share that this will be the last time we’ll celebrate as a couple...excited to announce that we will become a family of three!
אז שיהיה המון המון מזל טוב… ותתכוננו ללילות לבנים והרבה גזים.
Aus dem @resortragaz grüssen wir von unserer Hochzeit. Wir bedanken uns für alle guten Wünsche und wünschen alles Gute herzlich zurück. Sending greetings from our wedding from Grand Resort Bad Ragaz. Grateful to have our family and friends join us on this wonderful day!
Aus dem @resortragaz grüssen wir von unserer Hochzeit. Wir bedanken uns für alle guten Wünsche und wünschen alles Gute herzlich zurück. Sending greetings from our wedding from Grand Resort Bad Ragaz. Grateful to have our family and friends join us on this wonderful day! ??: @davidbiedert hair & make up: @martindurrenmatt
had a great time at @usopen!
had a great time at @usopen!
getting the band back together....for one practice ??
getting the band back together....for one practice ??
