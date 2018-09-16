ג'ורג'ינה רודריגס תומכת בכל הכוח ברונאלדו!

כריסטיאנו רונאלדו וקבוצתו החדשה יובנטוס רשמו אמש את הפתיחה הטובה ביותר של המועדון מאז 1930 כאשר ניצחו 1:3 את נאפולי, בזכות צמד בישולים של הפורטוגלי…
אבל הסיפור באיטליה בינתיים הוא הקמע של רונאלדו ביציעים – וזו לא אחרת מאשר ג’ורג’ינה רודריגס בת הזוג שלו, שמקפידה להגיע לכל משחק ומשחק של הפורטוגלי במדי יובה…
“אתה תמיד מתגבר על הקשיים שניצבים מולך”, כתבה לו ג’ורג’ינה בחשבון האינסטגרם שלה. “אתה תמיד דוחף את עצמך קדימה בכל הכוח”. ניפגש ביובה סטאדיום…
View this post on Instagram Siempre transformas los obstáculos que te ponen en el camino en impulso y fuerza para crecerte y demostrar lo grande que eres. Gracias por hacernos disfrutar en cada partido. Siempre más y mejor. Te amo @cristiano ?????????? #finoallafineA post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Sep 29, 2018 at 11:36am PDT
View this post on Instagram I’m honored to wear this amazing dress ?????? gracias @olivier_rousteing @balmain Thanks... Desearos un lindo fin de semana ??????A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Sep 28, 2018 at 4:30am PDT
View this post on Instagram Enhorabuena papá por ser el mejor del mundo ?? ???? Te amamos ?? @cristiano @juventus #finoallafineA post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Sep 16, 2018 at 9:19am PDT
