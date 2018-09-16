ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים|Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר
ג'ורג'ינה רודריגס תומכת בכל הכוח ברונאלדו!

 30.09.18 

כריסטיאנו רונאלדו וקבוצתו החדשה יובנטוס רשמו אמש את הפתיחה הטובה ביותר של המועדון מאז 1930 כאשר ניצחו 1:3 את נאפולי, בזכות צמד בישולים של הפורטוגלי…

אבל הסיפור באיטליה בינתיים הוא הקמע של רונאלדו ביציעים – וזו לא אחרת מאשר ג’ורג’ינה רודריגס בת הזוג שלו, שמקפידה להגיע לכל משחק ומשחק של הפורטוגלי במדי יובה…

מאוהבים! (אינסטגרם)

“אתה תמיד מתגבר על הקשיים שניצבים מולך”, כתבה לו ג’ורג’ינה בחשבון האינסטגרם שלה. “אתה תמיד דוחף את עצמך קדימה בכל הכוח”. ניפגש ביובה סטאדיום…

תומכת בו... (אינסטגרם)
הקמע שלו...

