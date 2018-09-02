ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים|Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר
בבריטניה מדווחים על רומן בין לואיס המילטון לניקי מינאז'

 27.09.18 

לואיס המילטון אוהב לצאת עם נשים מפורסמות… ככה זה כשאתה כוכב פורמולה 1 עולמי. והפעם מדווחים על רומן מעניין ביותר.

כלי התקשורת בבריטניה ובארצות הברית מדווחים על רומן בין הנהג בן ה-33 של מרצדס שזכה בארבע אליפויות עולם לזמרת ההיפ הופ הבינלאומית ניקי מינאז’.

מסעירים את בריטניה (אינסטגרם)

השניים בילו מספר ימים בדובאי ורכבו ופרסמו תמונות שלהם ברשתות החברתיות מטיולי טרקטורונים 4X4 במדבר, מה שרמז על כך שאכן יש רומן ביניהם…

יצאו לאור? (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rise #tommyxlewis link in bio ???

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

???????? Caribbean tingz what I on. Me & Lewis gettin paper like what ink dry on. #Versace ??

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Riders????????

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on


