בבריטניה מדווחים על רומן בין לואיס המילטון לניקי מינאז'

Wow… I’ll never forget this. We did this together. To the fans, you stood tall, loud and bright in amongst all of the negativity that surrounded us today. Trust me, I felt your energy and you kept me going. You are rays of light and I can’t thank you and everyone supporting around the world enough ???? We rise together. To my team, I am forever grateful of your inspiring vision and passion. We will never give up. #StillWeRise #TeamLH #GodIsTheGreatest #ItalianGP #F1

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Sep 2, 2018 at 9:28am PDT