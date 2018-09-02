בבריטניה מדווחים על רומן בין לואיס המילטון לניקי מינאז'

לואיס המילטון אוהב לצאת עם נשים מפורסמות… ככה זה כשאתה כוכב פורמולה 1 עולמי. והפעם מדווחים על רומן מעניין ביותר.
כלי התקשורת בבריטניה ובארצות הברית מדווחים על רומן בין הנהג בן ה-33 של מרצדס שזכה בארבע אליפויות עולם לזמרת ההיפ הופ הבינלאומית ניקי מינאז’.
השניים בילו מספר ימים בדובאי ורכבו ופרסמו תמונות שלהם ברשתות החברתיות מטיולי טרקטורונים 4X4 במדבר, מה שרמז על כך שאכן יש רומן ביניהם…
Rise #tommyxlewis link in bio ???
Wow… I’ll never forget this. We did this together. To the fans, you stood tall, loud and bright in amongst all of the negativity that surrounded us today. Trust me, I felt your energy and you kept me going. You are rays of light and I can’t thank you and everyone supporting around the world enough ???? We rise together. To my team, I am forever grateful of your inspiring vision and passion. We will never give up. #StillWeRise #TeamLH #GodIsTheGreatest #ItalianGP #F1
???????? Caribbean tingz what I on. Me & Lewis gettin paper like what ink dry on. #Versace ??
Riders????????
