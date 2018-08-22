רונאלדו הספורטאי המרוויח ביותר באינסטגרם!

האינסטגרם כבר הפך מזמן לפלטפורמה עסקית ולא רק רשת חברתית להעלאת תמונות… מי שמנצל את זה היטב הם הסלבס, כשמעל כולם בעולמנו נמצא כריסטיאנו רונאלדו…
לפי מגזין “פורבס” הרכש החדש של יובנטוס גורף 641 אלף יורו על פוסט שיווקי בחשבון שלו, הרבה מעל ליאו מסי שלוקח הביתה 427 אלף יורו וניימאר שמקבל 513 אלף יורו…
גם בעולם מצבו של רונאלדו לא רע בכלל, כשרק שתי נשים מקדימות אותו – סלינה גומס (684 אלף יורו) וקיילי ג’נר (850 אלף יורו).
View this post on Instagram When the moment calls, hydration matters #Herbalife24 #CR7Drive #BehindTheResultsA post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 24, 2018 at 12:00am PDT
View this post on Instagram Happy to announce I’m now a global brand ambassador for DAZN! For my fans in ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? you can watch an exclusive interview as a Juventus player on DAZN, as well as unlocking other great CR7 content! #DAZN #CR7A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 22, 2018 at 12:19am PDT
