רונאלדו הספורטאי המרוויח ביותר באינסטגרם!

 27.09.18 

האינסטגרם כבר הפך מזמן לפלטפורמה עסקית ולא רק רשת חברתית להעלאת תמונות… מי שמנצל את זה היטב הם הסלבס, כשמעל כולם בעולמנו נמצא כריסטיאנו רונאלדו…

לפי מגזין “פורבס” הרכש החדש של יובנטוס גורף 641 אלף יורו על פוסט שיווקי בחשבון שלו, הרבה מעל ליאו מסי שלוקח הביתה 427 אלף יורו וניימאר שמקבל 513 אלף יורו…

מעל כולם... (אינסטגרם)

גם בעולם מצבו של רונאלדו לא רע בכלל, כשרק שתי נשים מקדימות אותו – סלינה גומס (684 אלף יורו) וקיילי ג’נר (850 אלף יורו).

הרחק מהבאים אחריו...(טוויטר)
גם פה הוא מאחורי רונאלדו (אינסטגרם)
אמנם לא רונאלדו, אבל גורף קופה יפה... (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When the moment calls, hydration matters #Herbalife24 #CR7Drive #BehindTheResults

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on


