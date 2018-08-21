ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים|Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר
שחקני מכבי הגיעו למדוד את הקולקצייה של הספונסר החדש לסיפור המלא...
במקביל להסבת המקצוע, בולט התמקם בפנטהאוז מטורף. התמונות בפנים לסיפור המלא...
ג'ני בושאר הפתיעה את העוקבים עם תמונה מהעשור הקודם לסיפור המלא...
קיץ? סתיו? האקסית של רפאל ואן דר וארט לא עוצרת! לסיפור המלא...
לא מפסיקה לעבוד: החוזה החדש שיכניס לנטע מיליון ש"ח... לסיפור המלא...
שיתוף הפעולה הנוצץ של לי לוי ומאמן ריאל מדריד לשעבר לסיפור המלא...
כולם יודעים שבלונדוניות נהנות יותר, עכשיו גם ניי יודע אחרי המהפך של ברונה לסיפור המלא...
האקסית של ג'ורדי קרויף מככבת על לוח שנה חדש ולוהט לסיפור המלא...





התאומים של CR7 חגגו ביציע את הצמד של אבא שלהם...

 17.09.18 

אחרי פתיחת עונה רעה מאוד ביחס לעצמו, כריסטיאנו רונאלדו ששבת מהבקעה בשלושת המשחקים הראשונים שלו ביובנטוס, חגג אתמול צמד ראשון במדי הגברת הזקנה…

אז רונאלדו העניק לאלופה ניצחון 1:2 על ססואולו, אבל מי שגנבו את ההצגה הם התאומים שלו, מתאו ואווה, שהגיעו ביחד עם בת זוגו ג’ורג’ינה רודריגס ליובה סטדיום וצפו באבא כובש פעמיים, פעם אחת בשביל כל אחד מהם…

הדאבל של רונאלדו (אינסטגרם)

ג’ורג’ינה אף העלתה תמונה עם התאומים אחרי שרונאלדו כבש שער בכורה באיטליה וכתבה: “ברכות לאבא הכי טוב בעולם”…

חגג צמד בכורה... (אינסטגרם)
תמיד לצדו... (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Feeling good !! Let’s go ??????

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vitamina D ??????????‍??

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

La famiglia bianconera! #finoallafine

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on


l l l l l l l l l l l l l

חזרה לגליצ'ים

 הוסף תגובה 
הכל | עוררו עניין | עוררו דיון | הצג תגובות של:

... תגובות בטעינה ...


1:1