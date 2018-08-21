התאומים של CR7 חגגו ביציע את הצמד של אבא שלהם...

אחרי פתיחת עונה רעה מאוד ביחס לעצמו, כריסטיאנו רונאלדו ששבת מהבקעה בשלושת המשחקים הראשונים שלו ביובנטוס, חגג אתמול צמד ראשון במדי הגברת הזקנה…
אז רונאלדו העניק לאלופה ניצחון 1:2 על ססואולו, אבל מי שגנבו את ההצגה הם התאומים שלו, מתאו ואווה, שהגיעו ביחד עם בת זוגו ג’ורג’ינה רודריגס ליובה סטדיום וצפו באבא כובש פעמיים, פעם אחת בשביל כל אחד מהם…
ג’ורג’ינה אף העלתה תמונה עם התאומים אחרי שרונאלדו כבש שער בכורה באיטליה וכתבה: “ברכות לאבא הכי טוב בעולם”…
