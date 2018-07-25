מסי וסוארס יצאו לבילוי אחר צהריים עם הנשים...

ליאו מסי ולואיס סוארס לא יכולים להיפרד. לפחות ככה זה נראה… אחרי הניצחון במחזור פתיחת העונה, שחקני ברצלונה זכו ליום מנוחה והשניים החליטו לבלות אותו יחדיו כמובן!
הארגנטינאי והאורוגוואי לקחו את הנשים שלהם ויצאו לבלות בים וניתן אף לראות שמסי הצליח לתפוס קצת שמש ולהשתזף…
Disfrutando al ?? con amigos?? @sofibalbi @luissuarez9 @leomessiA post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Aug 20, 2018 at 10:45am PDT
Disfrutando al ?? con amigos?? @sofibalbi @luissuarez9 @leomessi
A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Aug 20, 2018 at 10:45am PDT
אז כן, אחרי שבקיץ כל אחד היה עם נבחרתו, השניים חזרו לבלות יחדיו וגם עם הנשים שהפכו לחברות הכי טובות, בדיוק כמו בני הזוג שלהן!
Tardes de verano.. ?????? @antoroccuzzo88A post shared by Sofi (@sofibalbi) on Aug 20, 2018 at 10:47am PDT
Tardes de verano.. ?????? @antoroccuzzo88
A post shared by Sofi (@sofibalbi) on Aug 20, 2018 at 10:47am PDT
C&D wedding ???????? ?? @nantolin @vlbyantolin ?? @sarkany.es ???????????? @daniellasemaan @cescf4bregas ??Los queremos mucho!!!!A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Jul 25, 2018 at 6:33am PDT
C&D wedding ???????? ?? @nantolin @vlbyantolin ?? @sarkany.es ???????????? @daniellasemaan @cescf4bregas ??Los queremos mucho!!!!
A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Jul 25, 2018 at 6:33am PDT