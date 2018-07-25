ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים|Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר
מסי וסוארס יצאו לבילוי אחר צהריים עם הנשים...

 21.08.18 

ליאו מסי ולואיס סוארס לא יכולים להיפרד. לפחות ככה זה נראה… אחרי הניצחון במחזור פתיחת העונה, שחקני ברצלונה זכו ליום מנוחה והשניים החליטו לבלות אותו יחדיו כמובן!

הארגנטינאי והאורוגוואי לקחו את הנשים שלהם ויצאו לבלות בים וניתן אף לראות שמסי הצליח לתפוס קצת שמש ולהשתזף…

 

Disfrutando al ?? con amigos?? @sofibalbi @luissuarez9 @leomessi

A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on

אז כן, אחרי שבקיץ כל אחד היה עם נבחרתו, השניים חזרו לבלות יחדיו וגם עם הנשים שהפכו לחברות הכי טובות, בדיוק כמו בני הזוג שלהן!

החברים הכי טובים (אינסטגרם)
החברות הכי טובות (אינסטגרם)
לא נפרדים... (אינסטגרם)
 

Tardes de verano.. ?????? @antoroccuzzo88

A post shared by Sofi (@sofibalbi) on


