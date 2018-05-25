עמנואל אמניקה התגרש ממיס ניגריה והתחתן עם אחת אחרת

Reekado you have disrespected me and my family at first it was Miss Nigeria 2013 divorced and marry 2014 and this joke is going around the world now, it has become 2017 to 2018 Boy I just want to tell you that I don't bark, i give you today to delete it and mind what you post next time @reekadobanks

A post shared by Emmanuel Emenike (@emenike_9) on Aug 18, 2018 at 7:13am PDT