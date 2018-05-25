עמנואל אמניקה התגרש ממיס ניגריה והתחתן עם אחת אחרת

את הסיפור הבא לא שומעים בכל יום. אבל לעיתים לא פעם בחיים… זוכרים את הכדורגלן עמנואל אמניקה? שבעבר כיכב במדי ספרטק מוסקבה ופנרבחצ’ה ואפילו זומן לסגל ניגריה במונדיאל 2014?!?
אז הוא התחתן לאחרונה בלאגוס עם מיס ניגריה ב-2014, יהומה ננאדי. עד כן הכל בסדר… אלא שעל מנת להתחתן איתה, הוא התגרש קודם לכן ממיס ניגריה 2013 אזינה אקודו אניאואה…
כן כן, סיפור כזה לא שומעים כל יום, ידוע שכדורגלנים ודוגמניות הולכים ביחד… אבל זה מוגזם מדי גם עבורנו…
Reekado you have disrespected me and my family at first it was Miss Nigeria 2013 divorced and marry 2014 and this joke is going around the world now, it has become 2017 to 2018 Boy I just want to tell you that I don't bark, i give you today to delete it and mind what you post next time @reekadobanksA post shared by Emmanuel Emenike (@emenike_9) on Aug 18, 2018 at 7:13am PDT
Striker and the Queen. ?? #ihemma2018A post shared by Iheoma A. Emenike (@iheomannadi) on May 25, 2018 at 3:21am PDT
So you mean tomorrow isn’t Friday??? ??A post shared by Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha (@ezinneakudo) on Aug 7, 2018 at 10:50am PDT
