עמנואל אמניקה התגרש ממיס ניגריה והתחתן עם אחת אחרת

 20.08.18 

את הסיפור הבא לא שומעים בכל יום. אבל לעיתים לא פעם בחיים… זוכרים את הכדורגלן עמנואל אמניקה? שבעבר כיכב במדי ספרטק מוסקבה ופנרבחצ’ה ואפילו זומן לסגל ניגריה במונדיאל 2014?!?

אז הוא התחתן לאחרונה בלאגוס עם מיס ניגריה ב-2014, יהומה ננאדי. עד כן הכל בסדר… אלא שעל מנת להתחתן איתה, הוא התגרש קודם לכן ממיס ניגריה 2013 אזינה אקודו אניאואה…

קופץ מאחת לשנייה... (אינסטגרם)

כן כן, סיפור כזה לא שומעים כל יום, ידוע שכדורגלנים ודוגמניות הולכים ביחד… אבל זה מוגזם מדי גם עבורנו…

מוגזם עבורנו... (אינסטגרם)
 

Striker and the Queen. ?? #ihemma2018

A post shared by Iheoma A. Emenike (@iheomannadi) on

 

So you mean tomorrow isn’t Friday??? ??

A post shared by Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha (@ezinneakudo) on


