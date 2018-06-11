ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים|Winner| רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|מונדיאל 2018
סרחיו ראמוס שיתף עם הגולשים באווירה שיספוג במונדיאל

 12.06.18 

נבחרת ספרד כבר נמצאת כמובן ברוסיה לקראת פתיחת משחקי מונדיאל 2018 ולקראת משחקה הראשון והמסקרן מול נבחרת פורטוגל ביום שישי (21:00) באצטדיון האולימפי “פישט” בסוצ’י.

מי שנראה שכבר התמקם היטב ברוסיה הוא הקפטן הספרדי סרחיו ראמוס, אשר שיתף את עוקביו ברשתות החברתיות בחדר המלון שלו עם הנבחרת, אותו עיטר ועיצב באופן אישי ומיוחד.

סרחיו ראמוס חושף את חדר המלון שלו ברוסיה

“זה החדר שלי בקרסנודאר. שלי, תמיד איתי”, אומר ראמוס בסרטון כשהוא מציג תמונה שלו במדי ספרד לצד תמונות רבות של אשתו פילאר רוביו ובעיקר של ושלושת ילדיהם: סרחיו, מרקו ואלחנדרו. גם צלב ותמונת מריה הבתולה מעטרים את החדר.

סרחיו ראמוס (אינסטגרם)
פילאר רוביו. מעטרת את חדרו של סרחיו (אינסטגרם)
משפחה מחויכת
 

¡Gracias! ????

A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) on

 

Seguimos preparando el Mundial y comentábamos estos dos y yo que solo quedan 2 días para que mandéis vuestro vídeo para el concurso #OtraEstrella ?? ¿Cómo? 1. Pensar la idea más original... 2. Grabar tu propio vídeo con el himno de la Selección "Otra estrella en tu corazón" 3. Subir tu videoclip a Instagram incluyendo el hashtag #OtraEstrella. Vengaaa, que puedes conseguir mi camiseta oficial. #Rusia2018 ••• We're still preparing for the World Cup and these two and I were just saying there are only 2 days left to send your video for the #OtraEstrella ?? competition. How? 1. Come up with an original idea... 2. Record your video for the song "Otra estrella en tu corazón" 3. Upload your video to Instagram including the hashtag #OtraEstrella. Come on, you can win my official shirt. ?????? #Russia2018

A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) on


