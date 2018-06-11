סרחיו ראמוס שיתף עם הגולשים באווירה שיספוג במונדיאל

Seguimos preparando el Mundial y comentábamos estos dos y yo que solo quedan 2 días para que mandéis vuestro vídeo para el concurso #OtraEstrella ?? ¿Cómo? 1. Pensar la idea más original... 2. Grabar tu propio vídeo con el himno de la Selección "Otra estrella en tu corazón" 3. Subir tu videoclip a Instagram incluyendo el hashtag #OtraEstrella. Vengaaa, que puedes conseguir mi camiseta oficial. #Rusia2018 ••• We're still preparing for the World Cup and these two and I were just saying there are only 2 days left to send your video for the #OtraEstrella ?? competition. How? 1. Come up with an original idea... 2. Record your video for the song "Otra estrella en tu corazón" 3. Upload your video to Instagram including the hashtag #OtraEstrella. Come on, you can win my official shirt. ?????? #Russia2018

