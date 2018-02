למייקל פלפס נולד ילד שני, עוד שניים ויש רביעיית שליחים

Magical moments yesterday... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible! #familyof4now

