Woke up this morning still buzzing from the game ,so proud of the boys for putting in a performance like that , 2 games in a week is never easy. Big thank you to the traveling fans, you played your part. Massive 3 points. #jd18 #teamspirit

A photo posted by Jermain Defoe (@iamjermaindefoe) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:08am PST