עונת פוטבול המכללות הותירה יופי של זכרונות

 12.01.17 

תצוגת עידוד

עונת פוטבול המכללות ננעלה השבוע עם גמר בלתי נשכח (שודר ב-ONE, אם שאלתם את עצמכם) בסיומו קלמזון טייגרס הוכתרו כאלופים.

לרגל סיום העונה המרתקת, המדור החליט להכין עבורכם ספיישל מיוחד של כמה מקבוצות המעודדות השוות ביותר בארצות הברית.

כעת, יוצאות גם הבנות לפגרה וימשיכו להתאמן על השפגטים והפירמידות עד לעונה הבאה. לכם כל שנותר הוא ליהנות מביצועיהן בינתיים…

מעודדות קלמזון
מעודדות קלמזון
מעודדות אלבמה
 

We had a blast dancing at the first home basketball game! #gobuffs

A photo posted by CU Dance Team (@cubuffsdance) on

 

We are so in love with the new O'Connell Center! What a great opening night and a FANTASTIC gator win????

A photo posted by Florida Dazzlers (@dazzlersuf) on


