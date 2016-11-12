עונת פוטבול המכללות הותירה יופי של זכרונות

עונת פוטבול המכללות ננעלה השבוע עם גמר בלתי נשכח (שודר ב-ONE, אם שאלתם את עצמכם) בסיומו קלמזון טייגרס הוכתרו כאלופים.
לרגל סיום העונה המרתקת, המדור החליט להכין עבורכם ספיישל מיוחד של כמה מקבוצות המעודדות השוות ביותר בארצות הברית.
כעת, יוצאות גם הבנות לפגרה וימשיכו להתאמן על השפגטים והפירמידות עד לעונה הבאה. לכם כל שנותר הוא ליהנות מביצועיהן בינתיים…
"Let the light shining inside of you always be brighter than the light shining on you." What an incredible experience watching our Tigers bring home the CFB National Championship from the sidelines! GO TIGERSA photo posted by Rally Cats (@curallycats) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:19am PST
We had a blast dancing at the first home basketball game! #gobuffsA photo posted by CU Dance Team (@cubuffsdance) on Nov 11, 2016 at 8:17pm PST
We are so in love with the new O'Connell Center! What a great opening night and a FANTASTIC gator win????A photo posted by Florida Dazzlers (@dazzlersuf) on Dec 21, 2016 at 7:44pm PST
